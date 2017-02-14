Law enforcement chase leads to two in...

Law enforcement chase leads to two injuries and blocked traffic in Manhattan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

A law enforcement chase that originated in Rossville and ended in Manhattan led to two injuries and blockage of Fort Riley Boulevard for at least an hour Tuesday afternoon. 26 year old Robert McGinley of Lees Summit Missouri and 35 year old David Hober of Manhattan were both taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan following the accident, reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. at South Sixth Street and Fort Riley Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a married man 17 hr Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC