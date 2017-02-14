Law enforcement chase leads to two injuries and blocked traffic in Manhattan

A law enforcement chase that originated in Rossville and ended in Manhattan led to two injuries and blockage of Fort Riley Boulevard for at least an hour Tuesday afternoon. 26 year old Robert McGinley of Lees Summit Missouri and 35 year old David Hober of Manhattan were both taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan following the accident, reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. at South Sixth Street and Fort Riley Boulevard.

