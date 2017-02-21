K-State confirms 3rd case of mumps
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is using the term outbreak to describe the situation since all three cases have occurred in the Manhattan area and are within 21 days of each other. The university is directly notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with the students, all of whom live off campus.
