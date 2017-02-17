Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Class of 2016-17 Completes Course

Class members of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program were asked to record an Anniversary greeting acknowledging the 100th Anniversary of the Big Red One prior to graduation ceremonies in Junction City on Friday, February 10, 2017. The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program are pleased to announce the twenty-four-member class for the 2016-17 program year graduated on February 10th, according to Jack Lindquist, Executive Director of the organization.

