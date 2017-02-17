Flint Hills Regional Leadership Progr...

Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Class of 2016-17 Completes Course

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Class members of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program were asked to record an Anniversary greeting acknowledging the 100th Anniversary of the Big Red One prior to graduation ceremonies in Junction City on Friday, February 10, 2017. The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program are pleased to announce the twenty-four-member class for the 2016-17 program year graduated on February 10th, according to Jack Lindquist, Executive Director of the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a married man Feb 14 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC