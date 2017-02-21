Fake Patty's preparations discussed a...

Fake Patty's preparations discussed at Tuesday's Law Board meeting

Every year, K-State students partake in what may be one of the state's most notorious binge drinking events - Fake Patty's Day. While young adults may be preparing for parties, Riley County Police are preparing to enforce the law during a weekend which has been prevalent for alcohol abuse and other crimes.

