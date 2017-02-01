Eustace, longtime milling professor at KSU, dies
W. Dale Eustace, past president of the International Association of Operative Millers and former professor in the Milling Science Department at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, U.S., died Jan. 31. He was 79 years old. Eustace received his bachelor's degree in feed science from KSU in May 1959 as one of Kansas State College's first Putnam Scholars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec '16
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC