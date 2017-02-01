Eustace, longtime milling professor at KSU, dies

W. Dale Eustace, past president of the International Association of Operative Millers and former professor in the Milling Science Department at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, U.S., died Jan. 31. He was 79 years old. Eustace received his bachelor's degree in feed science from KSU in May 1959 as one of Kansas State College's first Putnam Scholars.

