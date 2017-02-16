Country Legends Band In Manhattan, KS...

Country Legends Band In Manhattan, KS 2/25/17

Monday Feb 13

Your next opportunity to see the Country Legends Band-featuring morning show host Jim West and afternoon host Skeeter-will on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Pearce-Keller American Legion Post #17 in Manhattan. The public is invited to this "Sweethearts Dance" from 7:00-10:00 PM.

Manhattan, KS

