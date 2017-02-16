Chinese scientist living in Manhattan found guilty of stealing trade secrets

A federal jury returned guilty verdicts today in the case of a Chinese scientist, who was charged with conspiring to steal samples of a variety of rice seeds from a Kansas biopharmaceutical research facility. Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary B. McCord of the Justice Department's National Security Division and U.S. Attorney Tom Beall of the District of Kansas made the announcement.

