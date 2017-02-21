Can North American animals such as ra...

Can North American animals such as rabbits, cows, or pigs serve as hosts for Zika virus?

IMAGE: Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online with open access options and in print dedicated to diseases transmitted to humans by insects or animals.... view more New Rochelle, NY, February 21, 2017-The mosquito-borne Zika virus might be able to infect and reproduce in a variety of common animal species, and a new study looked at 16 different types of animals, including goats, pigeons, raccoons, and ducks, to determine their potential to serve as hosts for Zika virus.

