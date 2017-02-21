Can North American animals such as rabbits, cows, or pigs serve as hosts for Zika virus?

IMAGE: Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online with open access options and in print dedicated to diseases transmitted to humans by insects or animals.... view more New Rochelle, NY, February 21, 2017-The mosquito-borne Zika virus might be able to infect and reproduce in a variety of common animal species, and a new study looked at 16 different types of animals, including goats, pigeons, raccoons, and ducks, to determine their potential to serve as hosts for Zika virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.