Can Kansas State Stop the Bleeding?
It was all National Signing Day, all day yesterday at Bring on the Cats, with Gracey Terrill and JT VanGilder doing the heavy lifting. First up was Gracey's interview of Danny Walker, and thanks to her question about the blazin' challenge from Buffalo Wild Wings, a new hashtag has sprouted up with this 2017 class, #spicyboyz .
Read more at Bring On The Cats.
