C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year named at annual Chamber meeting
The 2017 C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year for Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce is Dixie Roberts. The award was announced during the Manhattan Chamber's Annual Meeting on Friday, Feb. 17, at Manhattan Conference Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC