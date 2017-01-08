Suspicious package at Manhattan apart...

Suspicious package at Manhattan apartment determined to be "a realistic prop"

Sunday

The Riley County Police Department's bomb team determined a suspicious package at a Manhattan apartment complex was "actually a realistic prop," according to a post on the department's Facebook page. The incident began as a fire alarm in the 600 block of Highland Ridge.

