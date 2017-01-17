Some dissension with Riley County Law...

Some dissension with Riley County Law Board reorganization

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

It's unusual for a non-elected person to be selected to serve as the Riley County Law Board Chair, and perhaps a first that both the chair and vice-chair are non-elected, but that's just what happened at Tuesday's meeting. Craig Beardsley, who has served on the board for several years, is the new chair and new board member Be Etta Stoney will be the new vice chair once she's sworn in later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec 25 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec 17 Also a victim 5
Looking for a married man Dec '16 Smartypants12 2
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC