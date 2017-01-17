Some dissension with Riley County Law Board reorganization
It's unusual for a non-elected person to be selected to serve as the Riley County Law Board Chair, and perhaps a first that both the chair and vice-chair are non-elected, but that's just what happened at Tuesday's meeting. Craig Beardsley, who has served on the board for several years, is the new chair and new board member Be Etta Stoney will be the new vice chair once she's sworn in later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
