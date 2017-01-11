'Shrew'-D Advice: Study of Arctic Shr...

'Shrew'-D Advice: Study of Arctic Shrews, Parasites Indicates How...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Newswise - MANHATTAN, KANSAS - The shrew and its parasites - even 40-year-old preserved ones - are the new indicators of environmental change, according to a Kansas State University researcher. Andrew Hope , Kansas State University research assistant professor in the Division of Biology, and his colleagues across the U.S. have published "Shrews and Their Parasites: Small Species Indicate Big Changes" in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2016 Arctic Report Card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec 25 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec 17 Also a victim 5
Looking for a married man Dec '16 Smartypants12 2
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Riley County was issued at January 12 at 12:09PM CST

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC