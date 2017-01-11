'Shrew'-D Advice: Study of Arctic Shrews, Parasites Indicates How...

Newswise - MANHATTAN, KANSAS - The shrew and its parasites - even 40-year-old preserved ones - are the new indicators of environmental change, according to a Kansas State University researcher. Andrew Hope , Kansas State University research assistant professor in the Division of Biology, and his colleagues across the U.S. have published "Shrews and Their Parasites: Small Species Indicate Big Changes" in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2016 Arctic Report Card.

