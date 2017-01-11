'Shrew'-D Advice: Study of Arctic Shrews, Parasites Indicates How...
Newswise - MANHATTAN, KANSAS - The shrew and its parasites - even 40-year-old preserved ones - are the new indicators of environmental change, according to a Kansas State University researcher. Andrew Hope , Kansas State University research assistant professor in the Division of Biology, and his colleagues across the U.S. have published "Shrews and Their Parasites: Small Species Indicate Big Changes" in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2016 Arctic Report Card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec 25
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec '16
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC