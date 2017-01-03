Regional Farmers' Market Workshops Planned
The Kansas Department of Agriculture, K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will host four regional workshops in February 2017 to assist farmers' market vendors and managers. MANHATTAN A A - The Kansas Department of Agriculture, K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will host four regional workshops in February 2017 to assist farmers' market vendors and managers.
