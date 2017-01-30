RCPD Report 1/30/2017
Officers responded to the 4700 block of Observation Point Dr. on January 27, 2017 at approximately 10:35 for a report of a deceased male. After investigation, officers identified Travis Patterson, 25, of Manhattan, as the deceased male.
