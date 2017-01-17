RCPD Report 1/17/2017

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2200 block of College Ave. on January 13, 2017 at approximately 2:35 PM. Officers listed Jared Marolf, 18, of Manhattan, Tristan Peterson, 19, of Manhattan, and Steven McKay, 19, of Manhattan, as victims when an unknown suspect entered their apartment and took approximately $850.00 in cash and miscellaneous items.

