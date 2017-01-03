RCPD Daily Activity Report 1/3/17
More information was released about an arrest on Sunday. It was initially reported that Jennifer Hollingsworth, 34, was picked up in the 2400 block of Greenbriar Drive shortly before on Sunday night for assault with a deadly weapon.
