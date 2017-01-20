RCPD Activity Report 1/5/17
Riley County Police responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in the 6400 block of Fort Riley Blvd today at approximately 4:40 AM. Officers found that Erika Benko, 23, of New Cambria, lost control of her silver Toyota passenger car when she slid off the road.
