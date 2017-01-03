Postholiday Blues: Financial Planners Share Tips to Start Now for Better Budgeting
MANHATTAN, Kan. - Whether holiday spending went overboard or stayed in budget, it's time to start preparing for next December, according to financial planning faculty at Kansas State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec 25
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec 7
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec 7
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec 6
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC