More Praise for Prof. Lili Wright's Dancing with the Tiger
In her debut novel, Dancing with the Tiger , "Lili Wright demonstrates her range as a storyteller, and she should have no problem publishing subsequent novels after this one since its movie rights were recently purchased by Hollywood," writes Bob Funk in the Mercury of Manhattan, Kansas. "On the surface, Dancing with the Tiger is about Mexico, its historical folk art, and the cultural influence of Santa Muerte, a Mexican folk saint whose sinister name forecasts the final destination of a good many of the book's characters," Funk observes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec '16
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC