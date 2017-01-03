MHS wrestling wins J.R. Durham Invitational
Manhattan High wrestling started 2017 off strong, winning the J.R. Durham Invitational on Saturday in Norton. The Indians edged out second-place Garden City by 3.5 points with 204 points to Garden City's 200.5. Mason Wallace was the only Manhattan wrestler to win his weight class.
