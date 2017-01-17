MHS wrestling places second at Newton Tournament of Champions
Despite the icy weather, Manhattan wrestling had a strong showing at the Newton Tournament of Champions, taking home second place with 167 total points. Arkansas City High School took home first place with 172.5 total points.
