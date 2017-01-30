Manhattan man sentenced to 52 months for trafficking firearms

A Kansas man was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for his role in a scheme involving the illegal export of firearms from the United States using a hidden online marketplace, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department's Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Tom Beall of the District of Kansas. Michael Andrew Ryan, aka Brad Jones and GunRunner, 36, of Manhattan, Kansas, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of exporting and attempting to export firearms illegally from the United States to individuals located in other countries on June 6, 2016, and was remanded into custody on Oct. 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.