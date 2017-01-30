Manhattan man sentenced to 52 months ...

Manhattan man sentenced to 52 months for trafficking firearms

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

A Kansas man was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for his role in a scheme involving the illegal export of firearms from the United States using a hidden online marketplace, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department's Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Tom Beall of the District of Kansas. Michael Andrew Ryan, aka Brad Jones and GunRunner, 36, of Manhattan, Kansas, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of exporting and attempting to export firearms illegally from the United States to individuals located in other countries on June 6, 2016, and was remanded into custody on Oct. 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Looking for a married man Dec '16 Smartypants12 2
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC