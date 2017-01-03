KSU receives funding for research involving drones

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture in mid-December announced it has awarded $975,000 to Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, U.S., for research into finding ways to use unmanned aerial vehicles to develop techniques for breeding better wheat varieties. Researchers at KSU have been using unmanned aerial vehicles , more commonly known as drones, for mapping agricultural crops, and have used the drones to collect data on thousands of plots, including work in Kansas, Mexico and India.

