KDA to Host Agribusiness Development Workshop in Russell
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host an Agribusiness Development Workshop on Jan. 19, 2017, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Russell City Council Chambers, 133 W. 8th St., Russell. This workshop will provide Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses with resources, current business development and organizational contacts to assist with start-ups or expansions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec 25
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec 7
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec 7
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec 6
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC