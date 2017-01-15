Icy conditions cause 1 rollover in Manhattan
The Riley County Police Department are asking travelers to avoid an intersection in Manhattan Sunday morning due to a rollover crash. RCPD says the accident happened before 9:00 a.m. at Marlatt and Seth Child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec 25
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec '16
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC