Former KSU student cited in federal lawsuit pleads not guilty to rape charges

A former K-State student cited in a federal court lawsuit filed against the university who allegedly raped two different women in 2014 and 2015 pleaded not guilty to those charges Tuesday morning in Riley County District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the two women, argues KSU failed to perform its due diligence in investigating Gihring and that little action was taken against him after one of the women brought Gihring to K-State's attention in May 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.