Carnegie Hall invite leaves Wichita students in fundraising scramble
It involves generous amounts of practice, but for the Wichita choir, the way to New York is paved by work outside of the rehearsal hall. The singers in Danny Darrington's Lady Panthers group perform at City Hall last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec 25
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec 7
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec 7
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec 6
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC