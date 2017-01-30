Bulge vets gather at Manhattan Legion

Bulge vets gather at Manhattan Legion

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Local veterans who fought in the Battle of the Bulge held their annual reunion on Saturday afternoon at the American Legion. U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and State Rep. Tom Phillips stop by to pay their tributes.

