Bring on the PodCats with MattisBear
No. 1 Baylor is going to Manhattan Saturday, and that means Matt Wilson is back on the podcast to offer us his special brand of insight, humor and general awesomeness. That's enough to bring Derek Smith back, even though he's super important now as the news editor of the Junction City Daily Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bring On The Cats.
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec 25
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec '16
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
