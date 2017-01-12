$40 million in park improvements deta...

$40 million in park improvements detailed at commission work session

More than $40 million in park improvements could be made over the next ten years, but the question is whether or not taxpayers are willing to foot the bill? Manhattan city commissioners wrestled with that thought at Tuesday evening's city commission work session. Bruce McMillan, from BG Consultants, Inc., unveiled two options for construction at CiCo Park, which will be coordinated with USD 383.

