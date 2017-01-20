2 long-time volunteers receive MLK Community Service Award
The "2016 Spirit of Martin Luther King Community Service Award" was given to 2 long-time Manhattan volunteers and social justice advocates. Dr. Zelia Z. Wiley received the award at the annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration this past Sunday at Fire Station Headquarters.
