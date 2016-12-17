Wamego pro drag boat racing team collecting donations for Manhattan Emergency Shelter
Shelby Ebert, a 21-year-old professional drag boat racer and Kansas State University student, and the team that includes her parents, Todd and Janet Ebert, have partnered with the shelter to raise awareness and help provide necessities for Manhattan-area residents that will help them transition to more permanent housing. Manhattan Emergency Shelter provides a safe transitional shelter environment, supportive housing programs and housing stabilization services for people who are homeless in Manhattan.
