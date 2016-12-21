Researchers recommend new particle size analysis for feed

MANHATTAN, KANSAS, U.S. New research by Kansas State University shows commercial laboratories and livestock producers who run their own analyses on grain-particle size can reduce the time it takes to check a sample from 15 minutes down to 10 minutes and get the same result by making a couple of changes to the process. To help with that process and cut down on expenses, the KSU researchers have outlined new recommendations for evaluating particle size.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.