Researchers recommend new particle size analysis for feed
MANHATTAN, KANSAS, U.S. New research by Kansas State University shows commercial laboratories and livestock producers who run their own analyses on grain-particle size can reduce the time it takes to check a sample from 15 minutes down to 10 minutes and get the same result by making a couple of changes to the process. To help with that process and cut down on expenses, the KSU researchers have outlined new recommendations for evaluating particle size.
