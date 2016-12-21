Report: Rutgers OC Jerry Kill's inter...

Report: Rutgers OC Jerry Kill's interest at UConn tied to Bob Diaco's firing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Chris Ash quickly zeroed in on Jerry Kill and offered him a record salary for the job of Rutgers offensive coordinator. On the other hand, Bob Diaco reportedly showed no interest in having Kill as offensive coordinator -- and it might be one of the factors that cost the UConn coach his job when he was fired Monday, a month after the season ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec 25 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec 17 Also a victim 5
Looking for a married man Dec 7 Smartypants12 2
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec 7 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch Dec 6 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec 2 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec 2 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,075

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC