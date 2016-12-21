RCPD Daily Activity Report

RCPD Daily Activity Report

Tuesday Dec 20

Riley County Police Officers responded to an injury accident that occurred at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on Monday afternoon. 74-year-old Allen Frazier of Manhattan was driving a Lincoln passenger car east on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when he struck a Ford SUV on Seth Child Rd driven by 31-year-old Kyle Work of Parkville, Missouri.

