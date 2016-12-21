RCPD Daily Activity Report

Riley County Police Officers responded to an injury accident that occurred at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on Monday afternoon. 74-year-old Allen Frazier of Manhattan was driving a Lincoln passenger car east on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when he struck a Ford SUV on Seth Child Rd driven by 31-year-old Kyle Work of Parkville, Missouri.

