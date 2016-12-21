RCPD Activity Report 12/28/16

RCPD officers filed a report for burglary, vehicle burglary, and criminal damage to property in the 700 block of S. 16th St. yesterday afternoon. Officers listed Mel's Basement and Foundation, RM Baril General Contracting, Rick Reed, 54, of Manhattan, and Dennie Bayer, 69, of Manhattan, as victims when an unknown suspect entered the property and damaged car windows and mirrors on multiple vehicles, damaged warehouse windows and doors, and broke locks in attempts to gain entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.