RCPD Activity Report 12/19/16

RCPD Activity Report 12/19/16

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Commons Pl Friday afternoon. Gamestop was listed as a victim, when a suspect left the store with a Playstation 4, a Playstation 4 controller, an Xbox One, and two PS4 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec 17 Also a victim 5
Looking for a married man Dec 7 Smartypants12 2
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec 7 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch Dec 6 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec 2 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec 2 What again 4
Looking for Mark Martel Oct '16 Inurphayce 1
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC