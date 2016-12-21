RCPD Activity Report 12/16/16
Officers with the Riley County Police Department arrested Roy Cephas Jr., 18, of Manhattan, while at the Riley County Police Department early yesterday morning. Cephas was arrested on two Riley County District Court warrants, one for battery and one for failure to appear.
