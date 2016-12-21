Manhattan sales tax numbers released

Manhattan sales tax numbers released

"A nice way to finish the year" is the way Manhattan Finance director Bernie Hayen describes the end of year sales tax numbers for the city, with a 2% annual increase. Hayen adds that isn't bad given what other communities across the state have experienced.

