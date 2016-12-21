Manhattan Regional Airport now operating out of expanded terminal
The second phase of the terminal expansion project at Manhattan Regional Airport is now substantially complete, and operations began Friday out of the new area. Passengers using MHK over the holidays can expect a new baggage carousel, a larger hold room and revolving doors out of the secure room that do not allow re-entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec 25
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec 7
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec 7
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec 6
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec 2
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec 2
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC