KSU Title IX lawsuit: Arraignment of alleged rapist continued to Jan. 3

A former K-State student cited in a federal court lawsuit filed against the university who allegedly raped two different women in 2014 and 2015 will be arraigned on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. in Riley County District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the two women, argues KSU failed to perform its due diligence in investigating Gihring.

