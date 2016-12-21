Kill targeted for Rutgers job
According to Sports Illustrated and NJ.com, the current Kansas State associate athletic director and former Minnesota head coach is leaving Manhattan to become the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. Kill left his post as head coach in 2015 and said then his 32-year coaching career was likely over due to complications with epilepsy.
