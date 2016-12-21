IGP, USSEC teach risk management Latin America course
Seven participants traveled to the IGP Institute Conference Center in Manhattan, Kansas, U.S., from Dec. 15-16, 2016, for the USSEC Risk Management Latin America course. The collaboration between the United States Soybean Export Council and the IGP Institute provided education and training to Latin American professionals about current risk management practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec 7
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec 7
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec 6
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec 2
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec 2
|What again
|4
|Looking for Mark Martel
|Oct '16
|Inurphayce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC