City asking for people to man NBAF task force
The City of Abilene is seeking individuals interested in serving on an ad hoc task force to develop strategies for Abilene to capitalize on the development of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility taking place in Manhattan. The NBAF will be a state-of-the-art biocontainment laboratory dedicated to the study of diseases that threaten America's animal agricultural industry and public health.
