South Bay residents: Make our commutes faster, and pedestrians and cyclists will be safer

Commuters from the South Bay cities of Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach want you to know that their primary concern after Vista del Mar went on a road diet, reducing the number of automobile lanes on that popular 405 Freeway bypass to one in either direction, is that the new arrangement isn't safe. Several letter writers from those cities did not take kindly to a fellow South Bay denizen's scolding of those who objected to Los Angeles' effort to reduce traffic fatalities by slowing cars down on city streets.

