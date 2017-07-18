Former Republican assemblyman joins California governor race
The Los Angeles Times reports Wednesday the 52-year-old from Manhattan Beach believes he can appeal to moderate voters dissatisfied with the Democratic-led state legislature's passage of gas tax and vehicle license fee increases. The businessman served in the Assembly for two years but lost his 2016 re-election bid.
