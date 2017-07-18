18 Major Retailers Besides Sears Canada That Have Filed Bankruptcy This Year and Are Basically Dead
Private equity-backed True Religion Apparel Inc., the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based retailer of primarily high-priced jeans, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Wednesday, blaming intensifying e-commerce competition as its main source of troubles. The rise of e-commerce behemoths like Amazon.com Inc. , coupled with other pressures such as dwindling mall traffic and the rising costs of wages and rent, has pushed more retailers in the U.S. to file for insolvency so far this year than in all of 2016.
