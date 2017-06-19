Woman sexually assaulted in Manhattan Beach
Police released a sketch today of a man sought for shoving a woman to the ground and sexually assaulting her in Manhattan Beach. The crime occurred about midnight Saturday in the 800 block of Ardmore Avenue as the victim walked to her car, Manhattan Beach police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Human
|219
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Thu
|secret Asian man
|3
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|Jun 18
|minkman111
|1
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|Jun 15
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC