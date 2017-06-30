Stop Using Plastic Straws

Stop Using Plastic Straws

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: LA Weekly

In fact, that is apparently why the little disposable drinking tubes were made commercially: to halt the spread of germs in hospitals - the idea being that even a washed cup can be a little gross to share among sick people. Straws made out of bark and grass had been in use before the turn of the last century, when they were made with paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) 18 hr Human 220
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 22 secret Asian man 3
My tenant has people living in her kitchen Jun 18 minkman111 1
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC